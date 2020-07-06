UrduPoint.com
DC Visits THQ Khairpur Tamewali

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC visits THQ Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial on Monday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamewali, some 80 kilometres from here. He inspected the health facilities being provided at the hospital.

The DC visited Emergency Ward, OPD, general Ward, Laboratory and Coronavirus Isolation Ward of the hospital. He also checked the stock of medicines at the hospital. He also expressed satisfaction over hygiene conditions at the hospital. He inspected the under-construction development projects ongoing at the hospital and directed their timely completion. Later, the deputy commissioner planted a sapling in the lawn of the hospital.

