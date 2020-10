DC visits THQ KPT, Sahulat Bazaar, Gymnasium

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth visited Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali.

During his visit, DC Bahawalpur inspected THQ Hospital Khairpur and checked different wards and inaugurated ward of dental OPD.

later, he inaugurated Gym Court in Khairpur Gymnasium.

DC Bahawalpur also visited Sahulat Bazaar and checked the availability of essential commodities and their prices and directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables, fruits and other essential items in Sahulat Bazaar.