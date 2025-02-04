DC visits THQ to review facilities

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sahiwal, Shahid Mahmood here on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) to review healthcare facilities and administrative affairs.

He visited various wards of the hospital and checked facilities which were being provided to the patients there.

The hospital’s administration briefed the DC about the healthcare facilities.

He also listened complaints of the patients and directed the concerned authorities to resolve them on priority.

