DC visits THQ Yazman, monitors anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman and reviewed the progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar and officials from Health Department were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed that all children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated during this campaign.

He inspected the outdoor, wards, pathological lab, X-ray room and other departments of THQ Yazman and also reviewed the medical facilities available to the people.

He also visited the Corona Vaccination Center. The DC said that doctors and paramedical staff should provide better medical facilities to the people.