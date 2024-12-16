Open Menu

DC Visits Timergara Medical College To Review Ongoing Projects

Published December 16, 2024

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Arif Khan visited Timergara Medical College in Lower Dir on Monday to review the infrastructure and on going development projects.

According to DC office, including District Police Chief Saleem Abbas Kalachi and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, the DC engaged in a comprehensive discussion with stakeholders. The meeting focused on critical issues such as the college building, hostel land, solarization, and repair works.

Professor Dr. Samiullah provided a detailed briefing on the college's situation, highlighting areas that require immediate attention. In response, the DC issued on-the-spot instructions to address the concerns raised.

During the visit, the delegation inspected various units and toured the premises purchased for the Timergara Teaching Hospital and Medical College Hostel. This move demonstrates the government's commitment to improving the healthcare and education sectors in the region.

The DC's visit is expected to pave the way for significant improvements in the college's infrastructure, ultimately benefiting students and faculty members. With a focus on strengthening the institution, the government aims to provide quality education and healthcare services to the community.

APP/aqb/378

