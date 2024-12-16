DC Visits Timergara Medical College To Review Ongoing Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Arif Khan visited Timergara Medical College in Lower Dir on Monday to review the infrastructure and on going development projects.
According to DC office, including District Police Chief Saleem Abbas Kalachi and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, the DC engaged in a comprehensive discussion with stakeholders. The meeting focused on critical issues such as the college building, hostel land, solarization, and repair works.
Professor Dr. Samiullah provided a detailed briefing on the college's situation, highlighting areas that require immediate attention. In response, the DC issued on-the-spot instructions to address the concerns raised.
During the visit, the delegation inspected various units and toured the premises purchased for the Timergara Teaching Hospital and Medical College Hostel. This move demonstrates the government's commitment to improving the healthcare and education sectors in the region.
The DC's visit is expected to pave the way for significant improvements in the college's infrastructure, ultimately benefiting students and faculty members. With a focus on strengthening the institution, the government aims to provide quality education and healthcare services to the community.
APP/aqb/378
Recent Stories
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'PSCA working with institutions to eliminate terror'3 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk wasted3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Timergara Medical College to review ongoing projects3 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam’s 14 key sites3 minutes ago
-
CPWB pays tributes to APS martyrs3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM pays tribute to martyrs of APS3 minutes ago
-
Governor paid tribute to APS victim families3 minutes ago
-
Creativity must be inspired among youths to overcome unemployment issue: Experts13 minutes ago
-
Robbery accused killed by accomplices in police encounter13 minutes ago
-
Nation to always remembers APS martyrs’ sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada13 minutes ago
-
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Stipends for remote area female students23 minutes ago