DC visits to district jail Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In accordance with government directives, every effort is being made to ensure the provision of basic facilities to prisoners in jails. On November 19, 2024, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, conducted a detailed visit to the District Jail Abbottabad.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing efforts to provide prisoners with necessary facilities, skill training, education, and involvement in sports activities. He also emphasized measures to help prisoners reintegrate as honorable citizens upon completing their sentences.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the prisoners' barracks, interacted with the inmates, listened to their concerns, and instructed the concerned officers to take immediate action to address their issues.

Additionally, he reviewed the provision of facilities, including the jail kitchen, barracks, computer lab, hospital, and other areas.

He visited sick prisoners and issued instructions to the jail administration regarding the provision of better facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner also evaluated the vocational training programs and encouraged both the jail administration and the prisoners.

The inmates are involved in making fiber bags as an alternative to polythene bags, and the income generated from this project helps financially support the prisoners.

Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of prisoners engaging in sports activities, adapting to modern demands, acquiring skills, education, and maintaining a positive mindset.

This approach, he said, would help them view crime negatively and, upon completing their sentences, become better citizens and contribute positively to society while supporting their families through hard work.

He assured the jail administration of the district administration's full cooperation in providing facilities to the prisoners.