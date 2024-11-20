DC Visits To District Jail Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) In accordance with government directives, every effort is being made to ensure the provision of basic facilities to prisoners in jails. On November 19, 2024, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, conducted a detailed visit to the District Jail Abbottabad.
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing efforts to provide prisoners with necessary facilities, skill training, education, and involvement in sports activities. He also emphasized measures to help prisoners reintegrate as honorable citizens upon completing their sentences.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected the prisoners' barracks, interacted with the inmates, listened to their concerns, and instructed the concerned officers to take immediate action to address their issues.
Additionally, he reviewed the provision of facilities, including the jail kitchen, barracks, computer lab, hospital, and other areas.
He visited sick prisoners and issued instructions to the jail administration regarding the provision of better facilities.
The Deputy Commissioner also evaluated the vocational training programs and encouraged both the jail administration and the prisoners.
The inmates are involved in making fiber bags as an alternative to polythene bags, and the income generated from this project helps financially support the prisoners.
Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of prisoners engaging in sports activities, adapting to modern demands, acquiring skills, education, and maintaining a positive mindset.
This approach, he said, would help them view crime negatively and, upon completing their sentences, become better citizens and contribute positively to society while supporting their families through hard work.
He assured the jail administration of the district administration's full cooperation in providing facilities to the prisoners.
Recent Stories
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commerce Minister meets Turkish business leader to strengthen bilateral economic ties55 seconds ago
-
Man killed,one injured in road accident:1 minute ago
-
PTA , NERA sign an agreement for next-gen broadband services11 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seizes 4000kg substandard Gur in Mardan31 minutes ago
-
AC seals illegal LPG filling point in raid31 minutes ago
-
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA35 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 83 kg drugs; arrests 7 suspects1 hour ago
-
Two persons injured over land dispute1 hour ago
-
Webuild confirms progress on NEOM projects amid leadership change1 hour ago
-
HarimauMarkhor ceremony concludes successfully at NCTC1 hour ago
-
Driver lost life as loaded truck falls into ravine1 hour ago
-
Two burglars netted in capital ,10 mln recovered1 hour ago