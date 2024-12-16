DC Visits To Overview Ongoing Anti-polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) On the first day of the polio campaign in the district, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Monday visited Darra Adam Khel area to overview ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign .
He checked the attendance, tele-sheet etc.
of the polio teams and inquired about problems of the polio workers and issued necessary instructions in that regard.
The deputy commissioner appealed the people to fully cooperate with the polio teams to administrator anti-poli drops to their children so the crippling disease could be eliminated from the country.
APP/azq/378
