DC Visits To Special Education & Rehabilition Complex In Nawabshah
May 20, 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, paid a surprise visit to the Department of Special education & Rehabilitation Complex and Autism Complex in Nawabshah.
During the visit, DC reviewed the professional training facilities being provided to differently-abled individuals, including those with hearing and visual impairments.
DC appreciated the ongoing efforts and services in various areas such as vocational training, physiotherapy, speech therapy, intellectual development, tailoring, embroidery, and computer literacy.
DC issued directives to the concerned officials for the immediate establishment of a display and outlet center near the main gate of the complex.
He also announced that a letter would be sent to the Sindh Energy Department for the installation of a 15 kVA solar power system at the center in the best interest of the special children.
On this occasion, Director Special Education Ghulam Murtaza Chanar, Director Murad Khan Jamali, Deputy Director Adnan Mahar, and other officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the educational activities and services being provided to the children at the center.
