DC visits tomb of Bedil to attend Urs celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday laid a floral wreath and a "Chadar" on the tomb of Sufi poet Qadir Bukhsh Bedil at his 154th annual Urs celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that in future the Urs celebrations would be held on a grand scale to spread the message of Bedil throughout the country.

Earlier, convener of the committee Ghulam Siddiq Qadri praised the efforts of the Commissioner Buriro for paying proper attention to development works being carried out at the shrine.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 19th century saint, Bedil, adopted a reclusive lifestyle of Sufism after falling in love with Karam Chand, an episode reminiscent of the affair of Sarmad-Abhi Chand and Shah Husain-Madhoo Lal.

Bedil's captivating poetry, particularly about Basanat, vocalized by Abida Perveen, are hugely popular among the enthusiasts of Sufi music.