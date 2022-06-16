UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Tomb Of Bedil To Attend Urs Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DC visits tomb of Bedil to attend Urs celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday laid a floral wreath and a "Chadar" on the tomb of Sufi poet Qadir Bukhsh Bedil at his 154th annual Urs celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that in future the Urs celebrations would be held on a grand scale to spread the message of Bedil throughout the country.

Earlier, convener of the committee Ghulam Siddiq Qadri praised the efforts of the Commissioner Buriro for paying proper attention to development works being carried out at the shrine.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 19th century saint, Bedil, adopted a reclusive lifestyle of Sufism after falling in love with Karam Chand, an episode reminiscent of the affair of Sarmad-Abhi Chand and Shah Husain-Madhoo Lal.

Bedil's captivating poetry, particularly about Basanat, vocalized by Abida Perveen, are hugely popular among the enthusiasts of Sufi music.

Related Topics

Century Music Sukkur Love

Recent Stories

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

45 minutes ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.