DC Visits Training Centers, Polling Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali on Tuesday visited different polling training centers and buildings to serve as polling stations to witness the ongoing preparations for the Feb 8, 2024 general elections.
Accompanying additional deputy commissioner revenue Ms. Abida Fareed, the DC checked the attendance of the polling staff undergoing training and talked to them about the progress made so far.
He said that the polling staff was undergoing training to ensure transparency in the Feb 8 general elections.
He ordered that all necessary facilities including installation of CCTV cameras, UPS/generators, and others for flawless security and voters’ facilitation be made available at all polling stations on the polling day.
He asked officials to send reports about absent officials and ensure cleanliness at the training centres. He said that the code of conduct issued by the election commission would be enforced at all costs.
Recent Stories
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ROs directed to issue duty roster of polling staff by 27th6 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against removal13 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits LDA25 minutes ago
-
More Brits in Pakistan can now vote in UK Parliament elections26 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Vehari's political scene orbits around hereditary politics26 minutes ago
-
Supplier of narcotics to educational institutions held36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 349 meters with Rs5m fine36 minutes ago
-
Strong institutions, competent teachers play crucial role in overall national progress : Sanjrani36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake number plates, PSCA indicates 1,556 vehicles46 minutes ago
-
ECP freezes local government development funds for election transparency56 minutes ago
-
Former NA Speaker's wife passes away56 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to continue struggle for masses’ welfare: Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman56 minutes ago