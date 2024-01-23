Open Menu

DC Visits Training Centers, Polling Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali on Tuesday visited different polling training centers and buildings to serve as polling stations to witness the ongoing preparations for the Feb 8, 2024 general elections.

Accompanying additional deputy commissioner revenue Ms. Abida Fareed, the DC checked the attendance of the polling staff undergoing training and talked to them about the progress made so far.

He said that the polling staff was undergoing training to ensure transparency in the Feb 8 general elections.

He ordered that all necessary facilities including installation of CCTV cameras, UPS/generators, and others for flawless security and voters’ facilitation be made available at all polling stations on the polling day.

He asked officials to send reports about absent officials and ensure cleanliness at the training centres. He said that the code of conduct issued by the election commission would be enforced at all costs.

