DC Visits Training Session For Polio Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nisar Ahmed Lango here on Wednesday visited training session for polio workers organized by World Health Organization (WHO) and monitored its process.

The district polio surveillance officer briefed the deputy commissioner about the training session.

Lango said that the training session for polio workers played important role to eliminate the crippling disease effectively from the country .

He urged the polio workers to learn better skills for effective immunization drives in the session.

The district polio surveillance officer pointed out that the polio campaign’s target could not be achieved in Union Council (UC), Phathara.

He said effective strategy had been devised to achieve set targets in upcoming anti-polio drive in the UC.

APP/ahe/378

