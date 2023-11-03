DC visits transgender school, distributes certificates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Transgender school Canal Colony Bahawalpur. Transgender students are being taught various skills along with contemporary education.

Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, Islamia University Bahawalpur (ORIC), Future and Excellence Private Limited, and Entrepreneur Empowerment Forum organized a business proposal and workshop for transgender students to provide them with better job opportunities.

The workshop for transgenders included employment awareness, business start-ups, and training so that they can find jobs in public and private institutions.

Transgender students were trained to propose new businesses, including food, e-commerce, online business, and other employment opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa appreciated the steps that were taken to provide employment opportunities to transgenders and make them skilled. He also distributed appreciation certificates to the transgenders who brilliantly performed in the workshop.