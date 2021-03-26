UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Trauma Centre

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

DC visits trauma centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Flight Lieutenant (retd) Tahir Farooq paid a visit to the Trauma Center at Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital here on Friday.

He checked the facilities being made available to patients in the emergency room and expressed his best wishes for their speedy recovery.

He expressed grave concern over unsatisfactory sanitation situation in the hospital and issued orders in this regard.

