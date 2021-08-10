DC visits two schools; pins badges to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull on Tuesday visited the Govt MC Girls High School and a private school and pinned badges to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan to students and also distributed national flags among them.

She also planted plants in the premises of schools under monsoon plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the aim of pinning badges and distribution of national flags was to inculcate love for the country in schoolchildren. She urged the students to do maximum plantation in their homes together with hoisting national flags and buntings as this year, the theme of Independence Day of Pakistan was 'Maximum Plantation'.