DC visits UC 107, reviews Lahore Development Program progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited Union Council 107 to inspect the progress of ongoing development projects under Chief Minister Punjab’s Lahore Development Program (LDP), here on Monday.

Accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Muhammad Saqib Tarazi, and other officials, he reviewed the installation of tough tiles in streets and assessed the overall pace and quality of work.

During the visit, officials briefed the DC that work on installing tough tiles in streets is progressing rapidly and will be completed within one week. He emphasized that quality and transparency will not be compromised, issuing strict instructions to contractors to maintain high standards and avoid any negligence. He reaffirmed Chief Minister Punjab’s commitment to the success of the development program, ensuring that citizens will soon benefit from improved infrastructure and public facilities. The DC also directed officials to accelerate the pace of work so that residents can experience the improvements as soon as possible.

The Lahore Development Program has given hope to the city’s residents, as road conditions and overall infrastructure are being upgraded. These projects will enhance the city’s beauty and improve the quality of life, he added. Moreover, local feedback is being gathered to prioritize public needs effectively.

The DC assured that the city’s development journey will continue, with every area being equipped with modern facilities. He instructed officials to conduct daily monitoring and take immediate action in case of any delays. Under this program, road repairs, water supply improvements, and other essential infrastructure projects are also underway, which are expected to boost economic growth by facilitating businesses.

At the end of the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the progress and reiterated that all projects will be completed on time in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He assured that resources are being efficiently utilized to modernize Lahore and bring it in line with global urban standards.