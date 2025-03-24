DC Visits UC 107, Reviews Lahore Development Program Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited Union Council 107 to inspect the progress of ongoing development projects under Chief Minister Punjab’s Lahore Development Program (LDP), here on Monday.
Accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Muhammad Saqib Tarazi, and other officials, he reviewed the installation of tough tiles in streets and assessed the overall pace and quality of work.
During the visit, officials briefed the DC that work on installing tough tiles in streets is progressing rapidly and will be completed within one week. He emphasized that quality and transparency will not be compromised, issuing strict instructions to contractors to maintain high standards and avoid any negligence. He reaffirmed Chief Minister Punjab’s commitment to the success of the development program, ensuring that citizens will soon benefit from improved infrastructure and public facilities. The DC also directed officials to accelerate the pace of work so that residents can experience the improvements as soon as possible.
The Lahore Development Program has given hope to the city’s residents, as road conditions and overall infrastructure are being upgraded. These projects will enhance the city’s beauty and improve the quality of life, he added. Moreover, local feedback is being gathered to prioritize public needs effectively.
The DC assured that the city’s development journey will continue, with every area being equipped with modern facilities. He instructed officials to conduct daily monitoring and take immediate action in case of any delays. Under this program, road repairs, water supply improvements, and other essential infrastructure projects are also underway, which are expected to boost economic growth by facilitating businesses.
At the end of the visit, he expressed satisfaction with the progress and reiterated that all projects will be completed on time in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He assured that resources are being efficiently utilized to modernize Lahore and bring it in line with global urban standards.
Recent Stories
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits UC 107, reviews Lahore Development Program progress6 minutes ago
-
Celebrations held on Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
Theatre halls to be e-monitored16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-US ties on upward trajectory: Gilani16 minutes ago
-
Land record of 150 villages digitallized in DG Khan division16 minutes ago
-
CPO listens to public complaints16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship based on mutual respect, shared progress: Deputy Chairman Senate16 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal SIM issuance26 minutes ago
-
The Ramazan T-10 Hardball Cricket Tournament concluded in Dera Ismail Khan26 minutes ago
-
CM pays early morning visit to Lahore, inspects cleanliness, healthcare facilities26 minutes ago
-
Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for outstanding services in Higher Education, Publ ..36 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Lower admin for best medical facilities36 minutes ago