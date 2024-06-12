DC visits UC 18 to inspect Clinic on Wheels program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Clinic on Wheels program is ongoing successfully in Bahawalpur under the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for healthcare.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Union Council No. 18, Tanori Town, to inspect a camp operating under the program.

He checked the medical facilities provided to the people through the program, child immunization, and screening for malnutrition in children.

CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanvir Shah, medical officers, and para-medical staff were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inquired about providing medical facilities to the patients visiting the Clinic on Wheels.

It was informed that under the Clinic on Wheels program, medical facilities are being provided to the people at their doorsteps in remote areas of the urban population where they are undergoing tests for sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin, and screening for malnutrition in children.

food supplements are being provided to children.

This camp also provides medical examinations to pregnant women and medicines to patients. Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited different houses in Tanori Town and met with the parents of children as part of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School 12 BC and Government Girls High School 26 BC.

He reviewed the eco-friendly initiatives in the school.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the Miyawaki forest and kitchen gardening within the school premises and instructed the schools to make them greener and more vibrant.

CEO education Muhammad Akram accompanied him on this occasion.