DC visits ultra water filtration plant, Rohri water supply scheme

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benzairabad Aaamir Hussain Panhwar on Wednesday visited water ultra filtration plant and Rohri water supply scheme.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued directives to relevant officers to make new motors functional, being installed after completion of Rohri Canal supply Scheme work while a new motor to be installed in order to ensure availability of clean drinking water to people.

Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Shams-u din Sheikh apprised Deputy Commissioner that duration of water supply was extended to 12 hours per day while for uninterrupted supply of water supply, number of motors enhanced to three, however seven motors will be functional after completing new scheme.