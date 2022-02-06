UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ultra Water Filtration Plant, Rohri Water Supply Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 08:10 PM

DC visits ultra water filtration plant, Rohri water supply scheme

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benzairabad Aaamir Hussain Panhwar on Sunday visited water ultra filtration plant, Rohri water supply scheme and issued directives to relevant officers for ensure provision of drinking water to people.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued directives to irrigation officers to increase water supply In Rohri Canal so that ponds set up at Rohri Canal water supply could be filled completely. DC directed Public health engineers to make all out arrangements for ensuring supply of drinking water to people from Rohri Canal. DC talking to SE Hesco directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Rohri Canal water supply. Executive Engineer Public health, Executive Engineer irrigation, Assistant Engineer Public Health and SE irrigation were also accompanied by the deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Rohri Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

11 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

20 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

20 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>