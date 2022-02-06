DC visits ultra water filtration plant, Rohri water supply scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benzairabad Aaamir Hussain Panhwar on Sunday visited water ultra filtration plant, Rohri water supply scheme and issued directives to relevant officers for ensure provision of drinking water to people.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC issued directives to irrigation officers to increase water supply In Rohri Canal so that ponds set up at Rohri Canal water supply could be filled completely. DC directed Public health engineers to make all out arrangements for ensuring supply of drinking water to people from Rohri Canal. DC talking to SE Hesco directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Rohri Canal water supply. Executive Engineer Public health, Executive Engineer irrigation, Assistant Engineer Public Health and SE irrigation were also accompanied by the deputy commissioner.