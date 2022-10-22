UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Under-construction Cricket High-performance Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi visited the under-construction high-performance centre at Jinnah cricket Stadium here on Saturday and reviewed the quality and pace of work of admin block, bowling and batting halls, hostels, gym and swimming pool.

The DC directed the contractors to speed up work and carry out working day and night in double shifts to complete the project within the stipulated time period.

He said that it was a responsibility of the contractor to complete all facilities included in the scope of work of the project simultaneously and no further delay will be tolerated in this regard.

Later, Deputy Commissioner visited the site of crossing of sewerage line under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP) on Kashmir Road.

He directed the consultant of PICIIP and Nespak to prepare an execution plan so that the restoration work could be completed by digging and laying sewer lines on the road in the shortest possible time.

