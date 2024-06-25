DC visits under-construction university

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday visited the under-construction University of Applied Sciences and Emerging Technology and reviewed the work progress here in Tehsil Sambrial.

The local authorities of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab gave a briefing about the progress of work on the project.

Deputy Commissioner also paid a surprise visit to the Primary health centers of Sambrial, Kotli Khokhar and Kot Dina and checked the attendance of the staff in the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

He checked the medicines and records kept in the pharmacy in the BHUs and according to the roster checked the location of vaccination teams and vaccinations to prevent children from various diseases.

Deputy Commissioner along with Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz Gondal checked the price and weight of bread (roti) sold at tandoors during his visit to Jhatkey.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain attended the Eid Milan party in honor of DC office staff.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi also attended the Eid Milan party.