DC Visits Utility Stores To Inspect Edibles

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DC visits Utility Stores to inspect edibles

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Dr. Sharjeel Noor, Deputy Commissioner Larkana visited the utility stores to check quality and variety of items.

The display of charts have been made for the public to check the prices of the items.

Stores management was directed to ensure the stores would remain open till the approved time.

He said strict action would be taken against hoarders.Shopkeepers were advised to display government-notified rates, action and transparency and fairness for all.

