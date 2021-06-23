DC visits vaccination center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited corona vaccination center at Social Security Hospital and reviewed facilities.

On this occasion, he said that 34 vaccination centers were functional in the district, adding that an ample stock of anti corona vaccine was present in vaccination centers which were providing service from 8am to 8 pm whereas some centers are operational round-the-clock.

Later, the DC also visited Social Security Hospital and checked departments in addition to reviewing the provision of medical facilities.

DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi and others were also present.