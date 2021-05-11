UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Vaccination Center To Review Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

DC visits vaccination center to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Malik on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccination process was being carried out in a systematic way as more than 450,000 people have been vaccinated in vaccination centers.

He said that vaccination process was being conducted within 15 minutes.

He expressed these views during his visit to Qila Gujjar Singh vaccination center here to review the overall arrangements. CEO Health, AC Shalimar and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, the DC directed all the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in all public transport, markets, shops and other places.He added safety measures included use of face mask, hand sanitizer and social distancing should be ensured to cope with the pandemic as well as complete ban on outdoor dining should be implemented.

The assistant commissioners should conduct visits to railway stations to review measures regarding Covid 19 and send a report to DC Office on daily basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Market All

Recent Stories

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

4 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

4 minutes ago

Amnesty International: Israel using 'unlawful' for ..

4 minutes ago

Iran says warned US navy over 'unprofessional beha ..

5 minutes ago

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

18 minutes ago

NCOC approves guidelines, safety protocols for Eid ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.