DC visits vaccination center to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Malik on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccination process was being carried out in a systematic way as more than 450,000 people have been vaccinated in vaccination centers.

He said that vaccination process was being conducted within 15 minutes.

He expressed these views during his visit to Qila Gujjar Singh vaccination center here to review the overall arrangements. CEO Health, AC Shalimar and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, the DC directed all the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in all public transport, markets, shops and other places.He added safety measures included use of face mask, hand sanitizer and social distancing should be ensured to cope with the pandemic as well as complete ban on outdoor dining should be implemented.

The assistant commissioners should conduct visits to railway stations to review measures regarding Covid 19 and send a report to DC Office on daily basis.