DC visits vaccination centers, bazaars, inspects food, vegetables

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. (Rtd) Aun Haider Gondal on Sunday visited the Corona Vaccination Center setup in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Samarbagh and checked the facilities being provided to the people.

The Assistant Commissioner Faqir Hussain and Additional Assistant Commissioner Sher Rahman were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir said the performance of the health workers and health official teams was good and they all were performing their duties accordingly.

During the visit to various markets the team noted a significant improvement in the implementation of corona SOPs adopted by the shopkeepers and general public. It was found that a maximum of the shopkeepers have worn the face-masks and half or fully vaccinated.

The non-vaccinators having no certificate and the half vaccinators were strictly warned for ensuring full vaccination , he informed. The general public were informed about the use of facemasks and its necessity to avoid coronavirus.

The team also distributed face-masks amongst the public in bazars. On various complaints received from public about spurious cold drinks and juices supplied to sub-division Samarbagh, a raid in tehsil Munda carried out wherein huge amounts of cold drinks bottles loaded in vehicles captured and handed over to Police Station Munda.

The food samples collected will be sent for further clarification, testing to the food department, he said and no one is allowed in Subdivision Jandool to keep in danger the lives, health of the public by supplying the spurious food or drinks, the DC Dir Lower said.