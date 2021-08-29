UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vaccination Centers, Bazaars, Inspects Food, Vegetables

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

DC visits vaccination centers, bazaars, inspects food, vegetables

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. (Rtd) Aun Haider Gondal on Sunday visited the Corona Vaccination Center setup in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Samarbagh and checked the facilities being provided to the people.

The Assistant Commissioner Faqir Hussain and Additional Assistant Commissioner Sher Rahman were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir said the performance of the health workers and health official teams was good and they all were performing their duties accordingly.

During the visit to various markets the team noted a significant improvement in the implementation of corona SOPs adopted by the shopkeepers and general public. It was found that a maximum of the shopkeepers have worn the face-masks and half or fully vaccinated.

The non-vaccinators having no certificate and the half vaccinators were strictly warned for ensuring full vaccination , he informed. The general public were informed about the use of facemasks and its necessity to avoid coronavirus.

The team also distributed face-masks amongst the public in bazars. On various complaints received from public about spurious cold drinks and juices supplied to sub-division Samarbagh, a raid in tehsil Munda carried out wherein huge amounts of cold drinks bottles loaded in vehicles captured and handed over to Police Station Munda.

The food samples collected will be sent for further clarification, testing to the food department, he said and no one is allowed in Subdivision Jandool to keep in danger the lives, health of the public by supplying the spurious food or drinks, the DC Dir Lower said.

Related Topics

Police Station Visit Vehicles Dir Sunday Market Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

26 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

26 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

41 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

56 minutes ago
 Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for ..

Chair of Nazarbayev Centre: UAE is role model for tolerance, coexistence and pea ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.