UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Areas, Checks Drainage System Of Rain Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:11 PM

DC visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :After a heavy downpour on Saturday Morning in the Federal capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited various localities and checked cleaning work in preparation for the impeding rainfall for proper drainage of water.

During his visit at sector E-11, he Instructed the societies' management to expedite the cleanliness work and widening of nullahs by removing encroachment around it to ensure smooth flow of water as more rains were expected in the coming days.

The deputy commissioner had already directed the management of housing societies to ensure cleanliness of nullahs for proper drainage of rain water.

He asked the housing societies to immediately close the basements of residential houses and commercial plazas around the drains to avoid any emergency situation during monsoon.

The DC also visited nullahs near kachi abadis (slum areas), diplomatic enclave, Bhara Kahu and inspected the cleaning work.

"No negligence would be tolerated in safety of residents, those responsible would be punished strictly," the DC warned.

Additional deputy commissioner, Rana Waqas, assistant commissioner sadar zone, Sania Hameed, deputy registrar cooperative housing societies Kamran Cheema, Capital Development Authority director sanitation Fateh Maku and technical teams were also accompanied the DC.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Visit Capital Development Authority Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.