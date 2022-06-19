DC visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :After a heavy downpour on Saturday Morning in the Federal capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited various localities and checked cleaning work in preparation for the impeding rainfall for proper drainage of water.

During his visit at sector E-11, he Instructed the societies' management to expedite the cleanliness work and widening of nullahs by removing encroachment around it to ensure smooth flow of water as more rains were expected in the coming days.

The deputy commissioner had already directed the management of housing societies to ensure cleanliness of nullahs for proper drainage of rain water.

He asked the housing societies to immediately close the basements of residential houses and commercial plazas around the drains to avoid any emergency situation during monsoon.

The DC also visited nullahs near kachi abadis (slum areas), diplomatic enclave, Bhara Kahu and inspected the cleaning work.

"No negligence would be tolerated in safety of residents, those responsible would be punished strictly," the DC warned.

Additional deputy commissioner, Rana Waqas, assistant commissioner sadar zone, Sania Hameed, deputy registrar cooperative housing societies Kamran Cheema, Capital Development Authority director sanitation Fateh Maku and technical teams were also accompanied the DC.