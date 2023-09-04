Open Menu

DC Visits Various Areas Of Ahmadpur East To Inspect Flood Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Ahmadpur East to inspect the situation of flood-affected areas

He visited Peepli Rajan, Baqapur, Jhangra, Ismailpur, Bahawalpur Galwan, Widhnor, and other areas of Ahmadpur East that have been affected by floods.

He talked to the people of the area and asked them about their problems.

He said that people from flood-affected areas will not be left alone in this hard time and they will be facilitated.

He said that flood relief camps have been established with the help of district administration and facilities have also been provided for accommodation. Medical and veterinary camps are active in the flood relief camps.

He was informed that doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties in the medical camps. Medicines and food for livestock were available at veterinary camps. He asked Rescue 1122 staff, Medical, and Veterinary camp staff to perform their duties with national enthusiasm.

