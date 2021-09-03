DC visits various areas of city, review sanitation situation

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar visited different areas of Nawabshah City including Kuchehry Road Taj Colony and over viewed situation of sanitation and drainage disposal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar visited different areas of Nawabshah City including Kuchehry Road Taj Colony and over viewed situation of sanitation and drainage disposal. During visit DC instructed officials of related departments to improve the sanitation of city roads, streets particularly Taj Colony and ensure drainage of stagnant water accumulated in city streets. He said that slackness in this regard would not be tolerated.

DC said that resolving the basic issues of general public of the district is his priority and for that purpose official should perform their duty honestly.

He warned that officials would not get any relief in case of slackness. DC later visited different drainage disposals of city. On the occasion DC instructed officials that weather department has issued forecast about rains and for that reason all disposals shall be activated and cleaned to coup up the issue of water disposal and proving relief to public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Nawabshah Municipal Committee, Junaid Hameed Samo, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali an other officials accompanied Deputy Commissioner during visit of Taj Colony.