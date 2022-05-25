UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Areas Of City To Inspect Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday inspected the performance of transit teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday inspected the performance of transit teams participating in the anti-polio drive at various places in the city.

DHO and focal person Dr Khalid Channar was also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner appealed the parents to vaccinate their children against polio.

� He directed the members of the transit teams to vaccinate children up to five years of age against polio.

DHO Dr. Khalid Channar said that anti-polio teams went door-to-door for vaccinating children up to the age of five from May 23 to May 25, while catch-up activities would be carried out on May 26 and May 27.

Vitamin E supplements were also given to children. He said that a total of 2649 anti-polio teams were active in the field across the district.

