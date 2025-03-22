DC visits various areas of city to inspect cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited various locations in the city to review sanitation work under the Chief Minister Punjab's "Suthra Punjab Program" (Clean Punjab Program).

He inspected cleanliness conditions in Farid Gate, Zanana Hospital Road, Mohalla Chah Fateh Khan, and adjacent streets. The Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation accompanied him. The Deputy Commissioner inquired about the quality of sanitation services from residents of Mohalla Chah Fateh Khan, Zanana Hospital Road, and other adjacent streets. The Deputy Commissioner directed that construction debris present on public walkways in the inner city be removed immediately.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited areas within Farid Gate, Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Kalan, and Chowk Shehzadi to review the measures taken to eliminate encroachments. The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City was present with him. The Deputy Commissioner stated that the anti-encroachment squad should work effectively to eliminate encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq also visited the Tibba Badar Sher area. Near the disposal site, he planted trees alongside Municipal Corporation staff and local residents as part of the tree plantation campaign. On this occasion, it was reported that over 100 fruit-bearing and shade-giving trees had been planted during the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the care and timely watering of the plants be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing painting work at the AC Bus Terminal. He said that steps should be taken to beautify the AC Bus Terminal and provide facilities to passengers. He also inspected the cleanliness and tree plantation work. He said that beautiful and shady trees should be planted at the AC Bus Terminal, and special attention should be paid to the care and watering of the plants. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the installation of tuff tiles in Islamic Colony Bahawalpur and directed that development work be completed to a high standard.