DC Visits Various Areas Of City To Inspect Plantation

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DC visits various areas of city to inspect plantation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited different places in Bahawalpur City to inspect the sanitation situation and green belts.

He inspected the plantation of evergreen plants and green belts at the entrance of the city, toll plaza, and flyover of Bahawalpur.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, and other relevant officers were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the entrances and exits of the city should be made more attractive and special attention should be paid to the maintenance of the plants.

Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments of his office.

During the inspection, he directed that more improvements should be made in cleaning the grassy lawn.

He said that beautiful evergreen plants should be planted and irrigation of plants should also be done.

