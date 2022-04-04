UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Areas Of City To Inspect Situation Of Sanitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia along with Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur Mian Azhar Javed visited various places of the city on Monday.

The DC said that the sewage water on the Circular Road would be drained soon.

The machinery would be used for the completion of drainage works so that people do not face any difficulty during transportation, he added.

He also inspected the sanitation system in the city.

