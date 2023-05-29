UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Areas Of City To Inspect Water Drainage After Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various places in the city to inspect the drainage system after yesterday's heavy rain.

He reviewed the measures that were taken by the staff of the Municipal Corporation.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to the sewage water disposal site established at Tiba Badr Shair.

He also visited Circular Road, library Chowk, Khatam Nabowat Chowk, Yazman Road, Islami Colony, and other places and checked the water drainage system.

He directed the concerned staff to work actively for water drainage and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. On this occasion, the staff of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur was also with him.

