DC Visits Various Areas Of City To Review Beautification Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various places in the city to review the measures taken to improve the beautification of the city.

He reviewed the ongoing renovation work and lighting at Eidgah. He said that steps were being taken to revamp the original structure of Eidgah.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Asif and Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the renovation work of the Derawari cannon that was installed in front of Government Sadiq Dan High school.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to Sutlej Toll Plaza to inspect the performance of the staff check the illegal transportation of wheat.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar also accompanied him.

Deputy Commissioner directed that transporting goods should be checked continuously to stop wheat smuggling outside the district.

He said that strict legal action will be taken in case of any violation.

