DC visits various areas of Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited various areas of Daska.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan met the representatives of civil societies at Daska Rest House and thanked them for collecting relief items worth 1.1 million for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria and for depositing 1.3 million rupees in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

He said that whenever Pakistan faced natural calamities in the past, the people of Turkiye provided full assistance to Pakistan and never left us alone.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Clean Green Daska campaign.

On the occasion, a special awareness walk was taken out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Muhammed Faisal, CO Abdul Haye Bhatti, social workers Tanveer Billa and Haji Zahid, besides people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

Deputy Commissioner directed the AC Daska to take over the public park being constructed under the supervision of the Public Health Engineering Department at the earliest and open it to the public.

He said that necessary repair and maintenance work should be done for the beautification of various squares of the city.

He directed the COMC Daska to activate the sanitation department and utilize all the machinery and human resources.

Meanwhile, Chairman Sialkot Dry Port Trust Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal and former Chairman Sialkot Tennary Zone (STZ) Sialkot Sheikh Naveed Iqbal presented cheques worth Rs. 500,000 each to the Deputy Commissioner for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. While Hafiz Asghar presented cheque of Rs.50,000, Malik Kashif Rs. 25,000, Mirza Khurram and Mian Abid Rs. 20,000 each for the Prime Minister Relief Funds.