DC visits various areas of Mithi, inspects de-silting work

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Lal Dino Mangi on Wednesday visited various areas of Mithi town and inspected the ongoing de-silting works which were initiated by the Mithi Municipal Committee on March 13, 2023.

While inspecting the de-silting work, he directed the Administrator Municipal Committee to ensure the completion of de-silting work timely and efficiently without any delay.

He also added that the Meteorological Department has predicted more than average rainfall this year, and we need to be prepared for avoiding any inconvenience during rainy days.

He appreciated the sanitation workers for their hard work and dedication, and urged them to continue to work with the same enthusiasm.

The de-silting work will be continued till May 15, 2023. On this occasion, the Administrator Municipal Committee and Municipal Engineer were also accompanied by him.