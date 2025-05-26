DC Visits Various Areas Of Nawabshah ,inspects Polio Teams Record
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, along with District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, visited various locations including Station Road, Municipal Dispensary, Kakepota Dispensary, Edhi Chowk, Jalalani BHU, and multiple polio fixed and transit points.
During the visit, DC inspected the records maintained by the polio teams and checked finger markings of the vaccinated children. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner announced that the National Anti-Polio Campaign has officially commenced in the district from today.
He expressed hope that polio teams would continue working with the same dedication to ensure that all children are vaccinated under the set target.
DC also urged parents to cooperate with the door-to-door polio teams and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine. On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the set targets and the arrangements made for the campaign.
