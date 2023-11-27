DC visits various areas to inspect anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited different places in the district to review the performance of the polio teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited different places in the district to review the performance of the polio teams.

DC visited Daewoo Terminal Bahawalpur, Khanqah Sharif, Union Council Tabi Miani, and Sama Satta. He said that it is the responsibility of parents to fully cooperate with the teams in vaccinating children during the anti-polio campaign.

He said that not even a single child should miss polio vaccination.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Rural Health Center in Sama Satta.

He reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the emergency room and other departments. He checked the stock of medicines.

He asked the doctors and paramedical staff not to delay the treatment of patients and that proper medical facilities should be provided to them.