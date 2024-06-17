DC Visits Various Areas To Inspect Cleanliness On Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various areas of the city to examine the arrangements for the timely disposal of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
He inspected Stadium Road, Model Town C Road, Shahdra, Railway Road, and Gulberg Road.
He talked to the residents about cleanliness and sanitation.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also visited the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company camp on Women University Road.
He had lunch with the sanitation workers of BWMC.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa appreciated the efforts of officers, staff, and sanitary workers of BWMC in timely disposal of sacrificial animal waste on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
"Keeping Bahawalpur clean is our commitment", he said.
Deputy Commissioner inspected the Control Room at the office of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and directed the concerned staff to promptly address the complaints of citizens.
Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar was also present at the occasion.
