DC visits various areas to inspect drainage operation after heavy rains

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various areas of the city to assess the drainage operations during heavy rainfall.

On the occasion, the DC stated that all available resources are being utilized to provide timely relief and drainage for the citizens, with different teams actively engaged in the field amid the heavy downpour.

He mentioned that the Municipal Corporation and other departments are draining rainwater using machinery at 11 locations.

The DC further noted that traffic police are assisting the public at all major intersections and Assistant Commissioners and Chief Officers of municipal committees have been instructed to remain active in the field. He urged the public to avoid unnecessary outings during the rain.