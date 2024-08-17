DC Visits Various Areas To Inspect Drainage Operation After Heavy Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various areas of the city to assess the drainage operations during heavy rainfall.
On the occasion, the DC stated that all available resources are being utilized to provide timely relief and drainage for the citizens, with different teams actively engaged in the field amid the heavy downpour.
He mentioned that the Municipal Corporation and other departments are draining rainwater using machinery at 11 locations.
The DC further noted that traffic police are assisting the public at all major intersections and Assistant Commissioners and Chief Officers of municipal committees have been instructed to remain active in the field. He urged the public to avoid unnecessary outings during the rain.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality19 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign19 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods19 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan19 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood19 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods19 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints19 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'19 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded29 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting29 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations29 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses29 minutes ago