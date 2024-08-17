Open Menu

DC Visits Various Areas To Inspect Drainage Operation After Heavy Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC visits various areas to inspect drainage operation after heavy rains

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various areas of the city to assess the drainage operations during heavy rainfall.

On the occasion, the DC stated that all available resources are being utilized to provide timely relief and drainage for the citizens, with different teams actively engaged in the field amid the heavy downpour.

He mentioned that the Municipal Corporation and other departments are draining rainwater using machinery at 11 locations.

The DC further noted that traffic police are assisting the public at all major intersections and Assistant Commissioners and Chief Officers of municipal committees have been instructed to remain active in the field. He urged the public to avoid unnecessary outings during the rain.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan