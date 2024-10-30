Open Menu

DC Visits Various Areas To Inspect Ongoing Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Aklram on Wednesday visited various areas to inspect the ongoing anti-polio campaign in different areas.

He checked the attendance of polio teams, tele -sheets, etc.

and inquired about problems with the polio workers and issued necessary instructions.

The deputy commissioner urged the people to cooperate fully with the polio workers to vaccinate their children anti-polio drops and played their due roles to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.

APP/azq/378

