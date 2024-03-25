Open Menu

DC Visits Various Areas To Inspect Traffic Management

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DC visits various areas to inspect traffic management

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various locations in Bahawalpur city including One Unit Chowk, Sadar Pully, DC Chowk and other areas to inspect traffic.

He emphasized the need to take steps to improve the busy intersections of the city and to enhance the existing service roads to provide relief to the people.

Present at the occasion were Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Afzal Ahmed, DSP Traffic Riaz Ahmed Fayyaz, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Aruj Fatima, and other relevant officers.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the administrative officers to take immediate measures to address traffic issues in the city and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads, utilizing available resources effectively to formulate a comprehensive traffic management policy. He also directed to further improve various intersections and green belts in the city.

