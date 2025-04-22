DC Visits Various Areas To Review Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ai Akbar Bhinder has visited various areas to review performances of health workers during 5- day anti Polio drive.
The health department' Officers briefed the deputy commissioner regarding anti polio vaccination campaign .
He also checked impressions on fingers of vaccinated children.
The deputy commissioner appealed the parents to cooperate with polio workers to vaccinate polio drops to their children up to five years to protect them from permanent disability .
He directed to utilize all resources to complete hundred percent target of polio vaccination drive.
The deputy commissioner further directed teams to file their reports on daily bases.
APP/dba/378
