DC Visits Various Areas Under “ Suthra Punjab” Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
NOSHERANVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed here on Tuesday visited various areas to check cleanliness operations of Waste Management Company, Gujranwala under "Suthra Punjab" Programme.
He directed the supervisory staff to improve cleanliness system in the city.
APP/mud/378
