DC Visits Various City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:16 PM

DC visits various city areas

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Wednesday visited various areas of city, including Shahabpura flyover and Defence Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Wednesday visited various areas of city, including Shahabpura flyover and Defence Road.

Deputy Director Development and Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) team were also present.

During his visit, the DC checked the quality of material being used for the construction of Shahabpura flyover, and issued instructions to authorities concerned for the completion of work on time and flyover be operational till 15 March, 2022.

Later, he also visited Defence Road and inspected the development work of PICIIP Project.

Imran Qureshi issued instructions to PICIIP team to remove the unnecessary materialfrom both sides of roads for smooth flow of traffic and complete the work as soon as possible.

