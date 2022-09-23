UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various City Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

DC visits various city areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi visited various areas of the city here early Friday and reviewed the cleanliness situation in the city and parks.

Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Watto, Operation Manager Sialkot Waste Management Company Agha Dawood were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the activities of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) including the collection of garbage, cleaning of sewage drains in the adjacent areas including Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Shahabpura Road, Church Road, Imam Sahib Road, Paris Road, Khadim Ali Road and Khawaja Safdar Road.

The DC directed the concerned officials that the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) should immediately start the cleaning and sanitization campaign at 3:30 in the morning.

In the same way, the drains should be cleaned at night and the dirt should be removed before the start of the day.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the PHA officials to clear the weeds in the green belts and parks.

During his visit to Abdul Hakeem Ladies Park,he said that all resources should be used to provide the citizens with the best opportunities for recreation.

