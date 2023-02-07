DC visits various city areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan visited various areas of the city here early morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (AGCG)/MD Solid Waste Management Company(SWMC) Shahid Abbas and Manager Operations Agha Dawood were also accompanied him.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness situation and expressed dissatisfaction over the issue.

He directed concerned officers that Mechanical sweepers should be kept functional at all times.

Deputy Commissioner said that the attendance of the staff should be ensured according to the duty roster.

He added that the complaints regarding cleanliness will not be tolerated.