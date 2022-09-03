DC visits various city areas to inspect anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Bilal Ganj Tyre Market, Lakshmi Chowk, Mozang and other areas of the city on Saturday, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements.

He also inspected attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene; otherwise, their stock would be confiscated.

He also reviewed cleanliness condition of Lakshmi Chowk and its surroundings and issued directions to the Lahore Waste Management Company to ensure zero waste management in early hours.