DC visits various examination centers in Usta Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali on Thursday visited various centers of annual metriculation examination including boys and girls centers in the area.

He also reviewed measures of centers and said that the purpose of the visiting of established examination centers to prevent cheating culture for betterment of education in the area.

He said that provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, is taking serious measures to end copying system from mind of students with the aim to improve quality of education in the province.

He also urged the concerned staff that they would take steps for elimination of cheating from examination centers.

The DC was also briefed about the respective centers by concerned officials during visit.