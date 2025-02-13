Open Menu

DC Visits Various Examination Centers In Usta Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

DC visits various examination centers in Usta Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali on Thursday visited various centers of annual metriculation examination including boys and girls centers in the area.

He also reviewed measures of centers and said that the purpose of the visiting of established examination centers to prevent cheating culture for betterment of education in the area.

He said that provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, is taking serious measures to end copying system from mind of students with the aim to improve quality of education in the province.

He also urged the concerned staff that they would take steps for elimination of cheating from examination centers.

The DC was also briefed about the respective centers by concerned officials during visit.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..

27 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government ..

WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for bre ..

Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..

23 minutes ago
 Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be ..

Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday

23 minutes ago
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy a ..

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

23 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of pol ..

Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique

26 minutes ago
 UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research col ..

UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RT ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during W ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..

43 minutes ago
 WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan