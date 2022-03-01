DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various localities and checked cleanliness situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various localities and checked cleanliness situation.

He went to Siddhu Pura, Panj Pulli, and other areas and inspected the presence of sanitary workers.

He said that cleaning process should be completed in the city before the commencement of normal life.

He directed to dispose of garbage in a safe manner and said that the attendance of sanitary workers should be monitored regularly.

He also distributed awareness pamphlets among residents of the area and appealed them to cooperate with cleanliness team.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Feroz Joya and others were also present during this visit.