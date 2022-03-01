UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Localities, Checks Cleanliness

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 12:12 AM

DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various localities and checked cleanliness situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various localities and checked cleanliness situation.

He went to Siddhu Pura, Panj Pulli, and other areas and inspected the presence of sanitary workers.

He said that cleaning process should be completed in the city before the commencement of normal life.

He directed to dispose of garbage in a safe manner and said that the attendance of sanitary workers should be monitored regularly.

He also distributed awareness pamphlets among residents of the area and appealed them to cooperate with cleanliness team.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Feroz Joya and others were also present during this visit.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Visit

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

1 minute ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

1 minute ago
 676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO ..

676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Tariq Jameel for promotion of Islamic values for s ..

Tariq Jameel for promotion of Islamic values for successful life

28 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad on Shab-e-Meraj held at TUF

Mehfil-e-Milad on Shab-e-Meraj held at TUF

28 minutes ago
 Ameer Abro's book "Historical Interviews" launched ..

Ameer Abro's book "Historical Interviews" launched at Arts Council

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>