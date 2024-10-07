Open Menu

DC Visits Various Offices To Review Performances

October 07, 2024

DC visits various offices to review performances

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited various sections of the DC Office

Complex and took a detailed review of ongoing government affairs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani were alsopresent.

The deputy commissioner went to the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and inspected various departments associated with the office. He met with the staff on duty and inquired about office matters.

Dr Farhan Farooq also inspected the District IT Lab. During this visit, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan informed the deputy commissioner about the initiatives launched by the Punjab government and the details regarding the "Key Performance Indicators."

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner visited the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Office, District Control Room, and District Reporting and Monitoring Cell to review office affairs.

